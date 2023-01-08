BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Isolated freezing drizzle is possible in the Adirondacks tonight, due to Lake Ontario. Otherwise, it will turn mostly cloudy. It won’t be as cold as last night, with lows in the mid teens to low 20s. Monday is looking fair, with a mostly cloudy morning, then turning partly sunny for the afternoon. High temperatures will be pleasant, in the upper 30s. A cold front will then come through Monday night with snow showers. A trace to maybe an inch accumulation is possible.

The middle of the week is looking quiet, with partly sunny skies for Tuesday, and slightly colder temperatures. A warm front will start to approach the region Wednesday. The result will be mostly cloudy skies.

Computer models are coming into better agreement for a messy storm late in the week. For Thursday, it now looks like light snow is possible. Accumulation appears to be light at this point, but we’ll keep you updated. Friday now looks like the busiest day of the week, with Saturday showing signs of being less active. A messy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and even rain are all possible, depending on the track of the storm. Gusty winds are also possible, so we’ll keep you updated on the latest trends with this system. It now looks like most of the storm will be to our east on Saturday, though lingering light snow is possible, with perhaps an inch or so accumulation. We’ll finally see some sunshine by Sunday, with highs in the upper 20s.

