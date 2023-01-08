Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds are being rather stubborn to move out. It will eventually become mostly sunny this afternoon, with pleasant highs in the low 30s. Monday is looking good too. It will be partly sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the 20s.

Most of the week is looking quiet until we get into next weekend. Tuesday will be a fair day. Some flurries are possible Wednesday with a weak clipper, but no accumulation is expected. Colder air will come in behind this system for Thursday, with highs in the low 20s, and lows in the single digits and teens.

We’ll be watching our next possible storm system starting Friday. Clouds will increase during the day, and snow is possible by afternoon, continuing overnight, though it may mix with sleet and freezing rain. The jury is out on what we get for Saturday, but right now it looks like rain mixed with snow, with more rain south, and more snow north. We’ll keep you updated.

