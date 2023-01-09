Adaptive sports clinic aims to help veterans find relief, camaraderie

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Veterans from across New England suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues are finding relief through physical activity at the New England Winter Sports Clinic.

For the first time since the pandemic, the VA Medical Center’s weeklong adaptive sports clinic is back in action.

“You have to coax them on the ice to start with and then you have to coax them off the ice because they are having so much fun,” David Santamore said.

Sled hockey starts the week of adaptive sports for veterans, which also includes skiing and other alternative indoor activities.

David Santamore leads the instruction. The U.S. Marine Corps veteran has been playing sled hockey for nearly two decades.

“Once someone sees success in one area, then it overflows into the rest of their life,” he said.

More than 30 veterans are taking part this year. They come from all over New England. Many have never sat in this type of sled before.

“Everybody looks the same when they are out there and everybody is supporting each other and understand the struggle, and part of falling down and learning how to get back up is such a part of life,” said Jen Stark, a recreation therapist with the VA.

Stark says adaptive sports help veterans with both their physical and mental health, as well as giving them the camaraderie that they had in the service.

“I’m going to be doing some skiing. I keep hearing about this pickleball thing and they are offering that, so I am going to give that a try,” said Nancy Beman, who spent 20 years in the U.S. Army.

Beman opted to skip the sled hockey this year but showed up anyway to cheer on the teams.

“I consider veterans my family and it is important for me to support them as much as they support me,” Beman said.

When the program first started 25 years ago, only a handful of veterans took part. VA officials say they will continue to offer it as long as the interest and need continue to grow.

