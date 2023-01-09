Auditions underway for Lyric Theatre musical

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “You know I think of Lyric as not coming back out, but just coming out stronger,” says co-director Freda Tutt.

Lyric Theatre Company is once again getting ready to present a performance on the Flynn stage. They’re kicking off the year presenting Shrek the musical to Vermont, with a few restrictions.

The company was able to put on two productions during Covid with implemented safety precautions.

“Lyric Theatre Company did production during Covid. We just have to alter a little bit. We couldn’t do them on the Flynn main stage. So we found creative ways. Like smaller Cabaret type performances, or filmed performances,” says Freda Tutt.

At this point during auditions, masks are encouraged in the theater but not strictly enforced. Everyone trying out must provide their up to date vaccination cards. If someone gets sick they have to report it to production. This ensures everyone’s safety. All performers must sign a health agreement. Production says it’s interesting to see how post pandemic protocols affected the Theatre world.

“How you know everyone’s health consciousness impacts our process today. We will see a lot of folks wearing masks today as a safety precaution. We will have to take that into consideration. Kind of the biggest thing I think I’ve seen is people want and need Theater in their life,” Co-Director Christopher Brown.

Organizers say they can sometimes see over one hundred people show up for an audition. Shrek the musical has been a long anticipated production that’s finally taking shape. They are very excited for the big reveal.

“Because for us we knew we were going to do the show when the shutdown happened. So we kind of had to put things on hold as well. Yeah, it’s just something to look forward to,” said Tutt and Brown.

Auditions will be going until Thursday.

