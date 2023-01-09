Calling attention to recycling and compost at Stowe Mountain Resort

The Resource Rover
The Resource Rover(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Mountain Resort took on a new attraction over the weekend hoping to educate more people on the importance of recycling and compost.

The resort has teamed up with Casella to bring what they call The Resource Rover. Inside the tiny exhibit has fun games and educational videos about compost and recycling. All telling you what and how to cut down on waste and why Vermont encourages the act. The mountain crew says this is all part of keeping up with their own sustainability goals.

“There are some waste products by the upper here. It’s important to us to do the right thing from a sustainability aspect to get those things in the right place. This is just a good example to show our guests how those things are being done,” says Stowe Resorts Jason Boes.

The resource rover will be at the resort until Monday.

