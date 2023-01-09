Fiddlers looking to find new members

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Northeast Fiddlers Association put on one of their monthly fiddle jams in Berlin Sunday.

The almost 75-year-old club had to take a short hiatus from meetups during the pandemic, but has been picking back up again... and they are hoping to see more people join.

Members of the club told us that both new and experienced players are welcome and they love hearing new sounds and learning new techniques from other musicians.

But the meetups aren’t just for players kids and adults alike are welcome to come and dance along to the music.

“Definitely recommend just if anybody wanted to learn just grab a fiddle, even a mandolin, either one. Just come in and sit in the circle and learn as much as you can,” said the association’s president Bill Cameron.

The fiddlers usually have their jam sessions at the Capital City Grange Hall but they’ll be back outside in front of the state house once the warmer temps come back.

To learn more about the group : https://nefiddlers.org/

