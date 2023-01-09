Fiddlers looking to find new members

The Northeast Fiddlers Association put on one of their monthly fiddle jams in Berlin Sunday.
The Northeast Fiddlers Association put on one of their monthly fiddle jams in Berlin Sunday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Northeast Fiddlers Association put on one of their monthly fiddle jams in Berlin Sunday.

The almost 75-year-old club had to take a short hiatus from meetups during the pandemic, but has been picking back up again... and they are hoping to see more people join.

Members of the club told us that both new and experienced players are welcome and they love hearing new sounds and learning new techniques from other musicians.

But the meetups aren’t just for players kids and adults alike are welcome to come and dance along to the music.

“Definitely recommend just if anybody wanted to learn just grab a fiddle, even a mandolin, either one. Just come in and sit in the circle and learn as much as you can,” said the association’s president Bill Cameron.

The fiddlers usually have their jam sessions at the Capital City Grange Hall but they’ll be back outside in front of the state house once the warmer temps come back.

To learn more about the group : https://nefiddlers.org/

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe's Pond ice rescue
Crews rescue two men and dog out of Joe’s Pond
Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard and Bethel.
Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action
Suspect caught on camera as they stole from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning.
Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning
File photo
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
File photo
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation

Latest News

The Resource Rover
Calling attention to recycling and compost at Stowe Mountain Resort
cochran's ski area
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
Distracted Driving
Distracted driving in wake of increased number of fatal crashes in 2022
Vt. Agricultural Agency works with Governor’s office to outline priorities