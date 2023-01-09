Fisher-Price again announces recall of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after at least 8 more deaths

The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through...
The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through April 2019.
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fisher-Price has re-announced its recall of 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after several more deaths have been reported since the initial recall.

When the original recall was announced in 2019, over 30 deaths had been reported after babies rolled from their backs to their stomachs or side while unrestrained.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 70 more deaths have been reported since, and at least eight were reported to have happened after the initial recall announcement.

In total, about 100 deaths have been reported while infants were in the products, though Fisher-Price notes that it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of some of the incidents.

The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through April 2019.

Anyone with the sleeper should stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or a voucher.

The CPSC notes it is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Ave. Burlington, Vt. Sunday
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard and Bethel.
Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action
Suspect caught on camera as they stole from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning.
Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning
Cochran's ski area
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
Cat Show 2023
Fancy Felines Cat Show 2023 in South Burlington

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Georgia special grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Ukraine school rejects Russian claim of troops killed there
Police pups are getting props for a busy year in New Hampshire.
NH Fish and Game celebrates K-9 units
Now-Senator Peter Welch is spending his first full week in office here in Vermont, starting...
Welch returns to Vermont for first full week as senator
The Rutland City Police Department has rolled out body cameras for all uniformed officers. -...
Rutland City Police start wearing body cameras