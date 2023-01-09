Lake Placid readies to welcome hundreds of athletes for World University Games

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Lake Placid is welcoming more than 1,400 athletes from 46 countries to the village this week for the FISU World University Games that start on Thursday.

The games have 10 days straight of winter sports celebrations planned for Lake Placid, including closing parts of Main Street.

Most people who live and work in the area say they’re excited Lake Placid will once again become the center of the winter sports world.

“This is going to be the biggest thing that’s happened to Lake Placid since 1980,” said Katie Wilson of the FISU World University Games.

Beginning Thursday, downtown Lake Placid will be alive with excitement and events to celebrate the 2023 FISU World University Games, dubbed the collegiate Olympics.

“For 10 days to have the streets alive with music and all kinds of free activities for all ages, it’s a moment for the town to come together, celebrate winter sports and enjoy the fact the town is a winter sports capital,” Wilson said.

This won’t be without disruption. A swath of the downtown’s Main Street will be closed for all 10 days of the event to celebrate the games.

Lake Placid Police Chief Charles Dobson says traffic will likely be the biggest concern with the road closure, but the community has been very supportive.

“It’s been amazing, to be honest, I anticipated a lot more pushback than we’ve had to this point. The community has been really supportive, the businesses, the community as a whole, they’ve been great,” Dobson said.

Others who live and work nearby are supportive of the games, as well.

“The traffic doesn’t really bother me too much and I think it’s good to keep the community on the map and utilize the resources we have here,” said Tom Smith of Saranac Lake.

“Yeah, a little bit nervous about the traffic but otherwise I wish them all the best and I hope it’s a really great success for them,” said Carole Macey who works in Lake Placid.

Over at the Lake Placid Pub and Brewery, they’ve been preparing for the influx of fans, families and athletes coming to enjoy the games.

“We’ve got a lot of experience preparing for this but this is such a unique event that it’s also hard to know. We are preparing as if it’s going to be what we hope it will be, which is just a lot of people enjoying amazing athletes, playing in these amazing games and enjoying our place,” said Josh Spanburgh of the Lake Placid Pub and Brewery.

With so many newcomers to the area, Mayor Art Devlin hopes that this can be a time to welcome the world into Lake Placid and put on a great event so more can be held in the future.

“I hope that they really enjoy the community, its beauty, and get to see a little bit of it even though they’re here to train,” Devlin said. “I’ve already heard a few teams that were supposed to leave after their venue was over are staying, so maybe it’s already started.”

Opening ceremonies begin on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.