Made in Vermont: Dandylion Designs

Ashley Farland loves working with her hands.
Ashley Farland loves working with her hands.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Ashley Farland loves working with her hands. For 20 years, she did just that as a private chef. But the pandemic presented Farland with an opportunity for change.

“I decided to take on a new venture and I ultimately knew I wanted to work for myself,” she said.

For the past two years, Farland has been building up a brand called Dandylion Designs. It’s what she calls a masculine luxury brand.

“I take suits, or other deadstock... velvets, or... but it has to be the highest quality. And I turn them into home textiles,” Farland explained.

The goal is to turn out elevated home decor with sustainability and attention to detail in mind. And while she’s doing it now, it was a long road to learn a new craft.

“I had never turned on a sewing machine two years ago,” she said. “So, that was a big learning curve... huge.”

Farland says she learned from the best sewers and business owners in Vermont, and even works alongside some of them now. After learning the ropes, she’s started making her own pillows, blankets and other home textiles, using deadstock fabric from high-end designers.

“It’s the finest fiber, it’s the most luxurious. It drapes a certain way, it’s long-staple cashmere. It’s exquisite,” she said.

Aside from home textiles, Farland works with Treehouse Woodworking to design wooden wares for the kitchen, too.

While those have a slightly lower price, Dandylion Pillows will set you back a couple of hundred bucks. But Farland says these aren’t disposable pillows; they’re heirlooms that will last a lifetime. And since they’re made in very small batches, your new soft goods are nearly one of a kind.

“It does elevate to know that someone doesn’t look at your stuff and say, ‘Oh, I have that too, I got that at... whatever,’” Farland said.

Dandylion Designs also retails the work of five other Vermont artisan makers, like Queen City Dry Goods, hoping to curate a wide variety of beautiful home goods for customers to enjoy.

“It’s really a consideration for caring about the finer details,” Farland said. “I feel like a lot of times that gets forgotten or diluted in this world, and I think there’s a huge opportunity to kind of go back to true craftsmanship.”

Craftsmanship that’s only found in Vermont.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Ave. Burlington, Vt. Sunday
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. - Sunday
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation
Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard and Bethel.
Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action
Suspect caught on camera as they stole from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning.
Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning
Cochran's ski area
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts

Latest News

Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods
Patten learned how to sew when she was 12, thanks to her mom, and in the summer of 2020,...
Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods
Alyssa Stewart dumps a batch of Stewart Maple Popcorn into trays to be baked and bagged.
Made in Vermont: Stewart Maple Popcorn
Made in Vermont: Mangia Bella Bakery