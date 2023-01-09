NH Fish and Game celebrates K-9 units

CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pups are getting props for a busy year in New Hampshire.

According to the Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division, 2022 was the first full year the department had four certified K-9 teams.

The dogs and their handlers responded to 128 calls for service.

The majority of the calls were for Fish and Game Law Enforcement, followed by search and rescue, assisting other agencies, and demonstrations.

