NH prosecutors name 2 officers involved teen’s fatal shooting

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The names of two Gilford police officers involved in the New Year’s Day shooting death of a teenager were released by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office on Saturday.

Officer Nathan Ayotte and Sgt. Douglas Wall arrived at a Gilford home Sunday after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife there.

The attorney general’s office said the two officers encountered 17-year-old Mischa Fay inside the home with the knife. Ayotte discharged a stun gun and Wall fired his gun. Fay died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, an autopsy determined.

The office did not release further details about what happened.

The shooting remains under investigation. The attorney general’s office expects to release a report on whether Wall’s use of deadly force was justified once the investigation is completed.

No officers were injured.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice, and investigators said they were both wearing body cameras, according to WMUR-TV.

