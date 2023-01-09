Old Hinesburg church could have new future as community gathering space

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Hinesburg officials say their town needs a community gathering space. Now, one local group is on a mission to make that happen.

To many in Hinesburg, one old building just looks like an abandoned structure in the middle of town. But a small community group is trying to change that.

They are a nonprofit calling themselves Vestry Community Center and their mission is to restore the almost 200-year-old church building into a community space that everyone can use.

“This is a little building that functioned much as a meeting house for most of its lifetime, often with some kind of religious affiliation, but I think very much sort of part of a community. Our hope is to return it to that kind of use,” said Rolf Kielman, the president of Vestry.

The group says the building is believed to have been built around 1840 by the Congregational Church. It was initially called the chapel.

George Dameron, a history professor at St. Michael’s College, says it could be one of Hinesburg’s oldest buildings.

“The Congregational Church then decided they needed a brick church. Its congregation was growing. So what it ended up doing is deciding to dismantle the wooden church and build a brick church. And when they did that, they built the vestry,” Dameron said.

The whole project could take up to three to five years to complete. The group estimates it could cost $300,000-$500,000. They hope to fundraise in the community and get some preservation grants.

Hinesburg Town Manager Todd Odit says he has not gotten requests to fund the project but he agrees Hinesburg does need a community space.

“It could be a wide variety of uses, maybe teens, seniors, small group meetings. It really depends. Like I said, there is hardly any meeting space now. So any additional space would be certainly welcomed,” Odit said.

Local town folks like Catherine Moller say the town needs a space for its kids.

“That’s something that Hinesburg has really struggled with,” Moller said. “To the point where many business owners and young parents even said, ‘What activities are here for our kids to do? How can they participate in this community and make it theirs?’”

The group says there is no definitive timeframe for when construction will start, but they hope to begin the process later this year. The foundation is definitely going to be their top priority.

Click here to learn how you can get involved.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.