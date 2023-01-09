Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.(Debra Worley)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile.

The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure to be the next “hot doggers.”

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.

The drivers also document their journeys on social media.

Aspiring hot doggers can apply online before Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard and Bethel.
Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action
Suspect caught on camera as they stole from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning.
Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning
Cochran's ski area
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
Riverside Ave. Burlington, Vt. Sunday
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
Joe's Pond ice rescue
Crews rescue two men and dog out of Joe’s Pond

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Special grand jury probing Trump, allies in Georgia finishes work
In this photo made available by NASA, the space shuttle Challenger launches the Earth Radiation...
Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska
FILE - McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook is interviewed at the New York Stock Exchange, July 26,...
SEC charges former McDonald’s CEO Easterbrook
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
A USPS employee works outside post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3, 2021. The U.S. Postal...
US Postal Service touts performance during 2022 election