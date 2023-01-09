Power plants fined $39M for coming up short on Christmas Eve

BURPORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Officials say a regional power grid operator came closer to ordering rolling blackouts than it had in more than four years while New Englanders celebrated Christmas Eve.

ISO New England says it imposed penalties of roughly $39 million on power plant operators for failing to provide necessary reserves.

The “deficiency declaration” lasted for less than three hours, and ISO New England didn’t have to resort to voluntary conservation measures or rolling blackouts.

