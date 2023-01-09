Rutland City Police start wearing body cameras

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland City Police Department has rolled out body cameras for all uniformed officers.

Over the last several weeks, Rutland officers received training and started wearing the new cameras.

They previously used a vehicle dash-mounted video recording system and each officer wore a microphone that recorded audio.

The new body cameras are attached to officers’ uniforms and record both audio and video wherever the officer goes.

They say the goal is to increase transparency and preserve evidence.

The department says if you’re involved in an incident with Rutland police, you will likely be recorded.

