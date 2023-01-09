Sen. Welch returns to Vt. for first full week as Senator

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -A new session has started in D.C. and Vermont’s congressional delegation is already busy at work. After days of unrest, new members of the House of Representatives were sworn in, which makes today Becca Balint’s first Monday as a congresswoman.

The Senate didn’t have the same delay with now-Senator Peter Welch settling into his new role.

Welch is spending his first full week in the office here in Vermont, starting with an event in Rutland today.

Senator Welch said he will welcome U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to Rutland Pharmacy. Welch and Becerra are planning a roundtable on the opioid crisis in Vermont with other local healthcare leaders and advocates.

Welch’s tour doesn’t stop there. He plans to be in St. Albans on Wednesday for a discussion with dairy farmers, then a tour of an organic dairy farm followed by a visit with students at the St. Albans City School.

Friday he is planning to host a Town Hall in White River Junction to hear directly from Vermonters about the challenges their communities are facing.

