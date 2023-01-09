St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash

Police say a man exchanged a counterfeit $100 bill for real twenties at a business in St. Johnsbury. - File photo(WRDW/WAGT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man exchanged a counterfeit $100 bill for real twenties at a business in St. Johnsbury.

It happened at the Star Theatre on Dec. 19.

Police say Carlos Perez III, 31, of St. Johnsbury, lied to them and claimed he didn’t know the money was fake and he was trading it for someone else.

Perez was arrested and faces charges including counterfeiting, larceny and giving false information to the police.

He’s due in court in March.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

