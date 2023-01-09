State report recommends keeping Kindergarten cutoff window the same for now

When to send your child to kindergarten can be a big decision and Vermont state leaders were looking at whether to change the cutoff law.
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -When to send your child to kindergarten can be a big decision and Vermont state leaders were looking at whether to change the cutoff law.

Vermont is one of a small number of states where there isn’t a firm cutoff date for when kids should start kindergarten.

According to state law, parents can send their kids to school at the age of four if they will turn five anywhere in the September first to January first window.

But the Education Agency looked into it and found the majority of school districts set their own cutoff date of September 1st. As a result, the agency recommends not changing the state law.

The report also said the kindergarten age shouldn’t be lowered. The AOE consulted 13 stakeholders from six education organizations to create the report.

Flor Diaz Smith, one of the 13 stakeholders consulted, of the Vermont School Boards Association agreed with the report’s findings.

“I think the sense from the group was that there’s not a problem to solve right now. That was the sense of the group. It’s a bigger conversation if you’re really gonna talk about lowering the age. A the kids ready to go in and be with the kindergarteners at that point? You know, is it worth it, there are a lot of conversations that are not as simple. Plus, as I said before, we already had a policy,” said Diaz Smith.

The Agency of Education’s report recommends against lawmakers taking any action that affects students’ ability to enter kindergarten.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard and Bethel.
Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action
Suspect caught on camera as they stole from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning.
Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning
cochran's ski area
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
Joe's Pond ice rescue
Crews rescue two men and dog out of Joe’s Pond
Cat Show 2023
Fancy Felines Cat Show 2023 in South Burlington

Latest News

When to send your child to kindergarten can be a big decision and Vermont state leaders were...
State report recommends keeping Kindergarten cutoff window the same for now
Police pups are getting props for a busy year in New Hampshire.
NH Fish and Game celebrates K-9 units
Police pups are getting props for a busy year in New Hampshire.
NH Fish and Game celebrates K-9 units
File Photo
Sen. Welch returns to Vt. for first full week as Senator