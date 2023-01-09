Suspicious death investigation in Burlington

Riverside Ave. Burlington, Vt. Sunday
Riverside Ave. Burlington, Vt. Sunday(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police were on Riverside Avenue Sunday investigating what they are calling a suspicious death.

In the video WCAX obtained, you can see officers at the scene removing various items from the building. There is no word yet on who the person was or their cause of death. WCAX will update as more information becomes available.

