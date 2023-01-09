UVM men’s hockey ties Yale 1-1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After having an early goal waved off, UVM scored in the closing minute of the first period to draw even with Yale.

The two teams would play to a 1-1 tie after overtime wasn’t enough to settle it. The chances were there for UVM - the Catamounts registered 32 shots - but opposing goalie Luke Pearson stood tall, keeping the Cats out of the net for the final two periods plus the extra frame.

“They know we’re offensively negligent right now. That’s why our power play has to get going. It’s been going lately. It scored a big goal for us tonight,” head coach Todd Woodcroft said. “And then understand that offense is never easy. We’re playing against AIC, they’re a tournament team every year, it’s not going to be easy. They want to win too, and they’re not going to give us any freebies. It’s going to be a week of practice where we’re working for our offense. But all the other parts of our game, I was actually very pleased with tonight.”

