UVM men’s hockey ties Yale 1-1

Catamounts face AIC January 14
Catamounts face AIC January 14
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:06 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After having an early goal waved off, UVM scored in the closing minute of the first period to draw even with Yale.

The two teams would play to a 1-1 tie after overtime wasn’t enough to settle it. The chances were there for UVM - the Catamounts registered 32 shots - but opposing goalie Luke Pearson stood tall, keeping the Cats out of the net for the final two periods plus the extra frame.

“They know we’re offensively negligent right now. That’s why our power play has to get going. It’s been going lately. It scored a big goal for us tonight,” head coach Todd Woodcroft said. “And then understand that offense is never easy. We’re playing against AIC, they’re a tournament team every year, it’s not going to be easy. They want to win too, and they’re not going to give us any freebies. It’s going to be a week of practice where we’re working for our offense. But all the other parts of our game, I was actually very pleased with tonight.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard and Bethel.
Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action
Suspect caught on camera as they stole from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning.
Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning
Joe's Pond ice rescue
Crews rescue two men and dog out of Joe’s Pond
cochran's ski area
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
Cat Show 2023
Fancy Felines Cat Show 2023 in South Burlington

Latest News

UVM women’s basketball picks up second straight conference win
UVM women’s basketball picks up second straight conference win
UVM women’s basketball picks up second straight conference win
UVM women’s basketball picks up second straight conference win
UVM celebrates a win over top-10 Providence
#13 UVM women’s hockey earns weekend sweep of #9 Providence
Essex native only East Coast skier to qualify
Larson to compete at Freeride Junior World Championship