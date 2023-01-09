Welch compares unrest in Brazil to Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

RIO DE JANEIRO (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Peter Welch is comparing the unrest in Brazil to the attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

Authorities in Brazil have promised to restore order after thousands of supporters of the nation’s ex-president, Jair Bolsonaro, stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Sunday. The rioters say they want Bolsonaro restored to power.

Brazilian Justice Ministry officials say more than 1,200 people have been detained.

Many have called the situation in Brazil strikingly similar to Jan. 6.

“It’s really a repeat of January sixth. I mean, Donald Trump lied about the bogus stolen election, and Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil, did the same. And his supporters believed him as many Trump supporters believed Trump,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

Bolsonaro left Brazil for a resort in Florida. He was hospitalized with abdominal pain on Monday.

