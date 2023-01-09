Welch compares unrest in Brazil to Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)(Eraldo Peres | AP)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO DE JANEIRO (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Peter Welch is comparing the unrest in Brazil to the attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

Authorities in Brazil have promised to restore order after thousands of supporters of the nation’s ex-president, Jair Bolsonaro, stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Sunday. The rioters say they want Bolsonaro restored to power.

Brazilian Justice Ministry officials say more than 1,200 people have been detained.

Many have called the situation in Brazil strikingly similar to Jan. 6.

“It’s really a repeat of January sixth. I mean, Donald Trump lied about the bogus stolen election, and Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil, did the same. And his supporters believed him as many Trump supporters believed Trump,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

Bolsonaro left Brazil for a resort in Florida. He was hospitalized with abdominal pain on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Ave. Burlington, Vt. Sunday
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. - Sunday
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation
Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard and Bethel.
Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action
Suspect caught on camera as they stole from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning.
Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning
Cochran's ski area
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts

Latest News

mm
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation
mm
How a Vermont startup is getting to the root of tree root problems
A judge heard arguments Monday in a court case that could delay Burlington’s new high school. -...
Judge hears arguments in PCB case that could delay Burlington’s new high school
Veterans from across New England suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues...
Adaptive sports clinic aims to help veterans find relief, camaraderie