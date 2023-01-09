Woman found murdered in NH finally identified after 50 years

Katherine "Kathy" Alston
Katherine "Kathy" Alston(Courtesy: N.H. Attorney General's Office)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - DNA testing has finally led investigators to the identity of a woman found murdered in New Hampshire in 1971. Now, they’re asking the public for help tracking down her killer.

Police say the woman found dead in a wooded area at the end of a road in Bedford, New Hampshire, on Oct. 6, 1971, was Katherine Alston, 26, of Boston, Massachusetts.

At the time, investigators said the woman had been dead for about one to three months before she was found. She had no identification. The cause of her death was never determined but the manner of her death was homicide.

Her identity remained unknown for more than 50 years. Investigators say forensic testing and assistance from genetic genealogists at the DNA Doe Project between 2020 and 2022 finally helped them positively identify the woman as Alston. They say a member of Alston’s family had used a consumer DNA test which helped them find the match.

Investigators say Alston’s family was moving from Massachusetts to Texas in 1971 and she was supposed to meet them at Logan Airport for the flight to Texas but she never showed up. Her family never heard from her again.

Now, the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit is asking the public for help identifying the person who murdered Alston. They say Alston was divorced when she disappeared and she was never reported missing. She reportedly lived at 35 Beacon Street in Boston and had a roommate named David Cormier when she vanished. Click here for more details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit by phone at 603-271-2663, email, or the online tip form.

“Today’s announcement by our Cold Case Unit is very important and I am proud of their difficult and very diligent work. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the pursuit of justice for Ms. Alston, her family, and for all New Hampshire crime victims,” New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement. “We are determined to stay on this case and will work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to follow any leads that may help us determine who might be responsible for Ms. Alston’s death.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

