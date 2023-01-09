Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After some lingering morning clouds and flurries, it looks like we’ll start to see some breaks of sunshine heading into mid week. Temperatures will be chilly to start the day on Tuesday, but with increasing afternoon sun, skies will become partly cloudy with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday afternoon might be our best chance for blue skies this week as clouds look to be back on the increase for Wednesday. Clouds will thicken up throughout the day with some breaks of sun from time to time. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A complex weather system will makes it way from the west starting on Thursday. We’ll start with some light snow on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, then changing to rain showers on Thursday as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s. Cloudy skies and rain showers will likely continue into Thursday night and Friday, before ending with a chance of snow behind the front on Friday night and Saturday as temperatures turn colder.

Temperatures will be trending a little colder for early next week with the chance for a few more snow showers on Sunday and some returning sunshine to start the work week on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s.

