BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The first part of this new work week is looking pretty good - nothing out of the ordinary for mid-January. But by the end of the week and the start of the weekend - well, here we go again - another messy storm system will be coming at us.

We’ll get some sunshine going this afternoon after a mostly cloudy start to the day. It will be a little warmer today than it was on Sunday. A trough of low pressure will swing down from Canada this evening and into the overnight hours with just a few snow showers. Just a dusting to an inch or two of accumulation can be expected by Tuesday morning, mainly in the mountains.

Sunshine will be on the increase Tuesday after morning clouds & flurries, and it will be a little colder again.

Wednesday is looking quiet with partly sunny skies. Then a bigger system will be coming in and affecting our weather for the end of the week and into the weekend. Some snow will start up late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Then, later on Thursday, as winds pick up out of the south and bring in warmer air, any snow showers will change over to rain. It will rain Thursday night into Friday. Then the rain will change back to snow showers on Saturday as the system starts to move out.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the progress of that end-of-week storm system, narrowing down the timing and the impacts on us as we go through this week. We will keep you up-to-date on the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

