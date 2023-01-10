Applications open soon for a spot in the Big E’s Vermont building

SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WCAX) -Businesses are getting their applications ready to join the Vermont Building during the 2023 Big E.

The Big E is a 17-day fair and exposition that takes place every September in Massachusetts.

Vermont’s Agency of Agriculture said it’s a big deal for vendors, with the most popular day last year “Vermont Day.”

It broke the single-day attendance record with a turnout of almost 180,000 people.

The application process opens next Tuesday and ends on March 3rd. Vendor invitations will be given on March 20th.

The application is available on the Vermont Agency of Agriculture website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.