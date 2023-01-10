Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy.

The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire.

The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales.

The retailer reports it lost $393 million in the last quarter and is now exploring possibilities, including bankruptcy.

For now, the Williston store appears to be spared.

