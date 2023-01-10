Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region

Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. - File photo(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy.

The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire.

The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales.

The retailer reports it lost $393 million in the last quarter and is now exploring possibilities, including bankruptcy.

For now, the Williston store appears to be spared.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. - Sunday
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation
Riverside Ave. Burlington, Vt. Sunday
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an...
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
Katherine "Kathy" Alston
Woman found murdered in NH finally identified after 50 years
Cochran's ski area
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts

Latest News

Jack Fitzsimmons
WCAX’s Jack Fitzsimmons named Vermont Sportscaster of the Year
jack fitzsimmons
WCAX's Jack Fitzsimmons named Vermont Sportscaster of the Year
Seventy hand-drawn paintings by Ukrainian children will be displayed Wednesday evening at City...
Children’s art from Ukraine on display at Burlington benefit
File photo
Vt. crime research organization welcomes new director