Burlington carbon fee to go before voters

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington residents will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed clean heat carbon fee for new buildings.

The measure on Town Meeting Day would put a carbon fee on new buildings using fossil fuels for heating. It will also assess the same carbon impact fee on existing large commercial buildings in need of heating system renovations, plus city buildings.

The Burlington City Council Monday also passed a long-discussed measure changing the city’s parking rules. It removes minimum parking and places some maximum parking restrictions throughout the city. It’s designed to encourage developers to only build what they need in order to spur growth and further discourage the use of gas-powered vehicles.

Related Stories:

Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce ‘clean heat’ bill

Burlington moves forward with decades-old district heat plan

Burlington considers carbon fee on new construction heating with fossil fuel

Burlington considers carbon tax for new construction

Burlington vote for public hearing to eliminate minimum parking requirements for developers

Burlington measure seeks to reduce minimum parking requirements for developers

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. - Sunday
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation
Riverside Ave. Burlington, Vt. Sunday
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an...
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
Katherine "Kathy" Alston
Woman found murdered in NH finally identified after 50 years
Cochran's ski area
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts

Latest News

Spaulding High School-File photo
Police investigating pellet gun shooting at Vermont high school
File photo
Vt. bill takes aim at Slate Ridge, militia training camps
File photo
Wall Street losses hit Vt. Higher Education Fund
MM
Wall Street losses hit Vt. Higher Education Fund
SDF
Burlington carbon fee to go before voters - clipped version