Burlington carbon fee to go before voters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington residents will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed clean heat carbon fee for new buildings.

The measure on Town Meeting Day would put a carbon fee on new buildings using fossil fuels for heating. It will also assess the same carbon impact fee on existing large commercial buildings in need of heating system renovations, plus city buildings.

The Burlington City Council Monday also passed a long-discussed measure changing the city’s parking rules. It removes minimum parking and places some maximum parking restrictions throughout the city. It’s designed to encourage developers to only build what they need in order to spur growth and further discourage the use of gas-powered vehicles.

