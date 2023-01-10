Children’s art from Ukraine on display at Burlington benefit

Seventy hand-drawn paintings by Ukrainian children will be displayed Wednesday evening at City...
Seventy hand-drawn paintings by Ukrainian children will be displayed Wednesday evening at City Hall in Burlington.(Photo provided)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the war in Ukraine grinds on into a second year, efforts are being made in Vermont to encourage people to remember the fighting and strife happening half a world away. That includes an art show showcasing the work of Ukrainian children.

Seventy hand-drawn paintings by Ukrainian children will be displayed Wednesday evening at City Hall in Burlington.

“What we’re trying to do is find a new way to present the very real war that’s still happening every single day which feels very far away,” said Adam Roof with the group Actions Beyond Words.

Roof says children from ages 5 to 17 years old in shelters around Ukraine put paint to paper to show people Vermonters their country.

“The types of art the paintings that the children chose to do is of the infrastructure from their home cities, which may be destroyed. They are the homes, farms that they came from. They may never go back. They want to show the beauty of Ukraine, not just the destruction,” he said.

Roof, along with Colin Hilliard, made two trips to the region this year. One to take supplies donated by Vermonters to shelters in Poland. The other trip was straight to Ukraine to help where they could. They organized the artwork to be created and sent here. The paintings will be sold with the proceeds going directly to contribute to food and other assistance.

“It’s the small things that make all of the difference, every single small amount adds up to something bigger. And so everything anybody gives is used very frugally to make sure that we get maximum bang for our buck,” said Simon Massey, the co-founder of Actions Beyond Words, the group that has helped get supplies directly into the hands of those who need them most.

Ernie Pomerleau and his family’s foundation have donated $50,000 toward the group’s $100,000 goal. It’s something he says was a no-brainer to help Vermonters help people in Ukraine.

“Having the art show and showing the art of children in Ukraine makes a heart connection and will help raise money. But it’s not just raising the money itself, it’s keeping people aware that this continues and that we have to help those people,” Pomerleau said.

“Resilience: The War Through Ukrainian Children’s Art” will take place Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Burlington’s City Hall.

Related Story:

Vermonters volunteer overseas to help people from Ukraine

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. - Sunday
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation
Riverside Ave. Burlington, Vt. Sunday
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an...
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
Katherine "Kathy" Alston
Woman found murdered in NH finally identified after 50 years
Cochran's ski area
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts

Latest News

Jack Fitzsimmons
WCAX’s Jack Fitzsimmons named Vermont Sportscaster of the Year
jack fitzsimmons
WCAX's Jack Fitzsimmons named Vermont Sportscaster of the Year
Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
File photo
Vt. crime research organization welcomes new director