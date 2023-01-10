Children’s art from Ukraine on display at Burlington benefit

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the war in Ukraine grinds on into a second year, efforts are being made in Vermont to encourage people to remember the fighting and strife happening half a world away. That includes an art show showcasing the work of Ukrainian children.

Seventy hand-drawn paintings by Ukrainian children will be displayed Wednesday evening at City Hall in Burlington.

“What we’re trying to do is find a new way to present the very real war that’s still happening every single day which feels very far away,” said Adam Roof with the group Actions Beyond Words.

Roof says children from ages 5 to 17 years old in shelters around Ukraine put paint to paper to show people Vermonters their country.

“The types of art the paintings that the children chose to do is of the infrastructure from their home cities, which may be destroyed. They are the homes, farms that they came from. They may never go back. They want to show the beauty of Ukraine, not just the destruction,” he said.

Roof, along with Colin Hilliard, made two trips to the region this year. One to take supplies donated by Vermonters to shelters in Poland. The other trip was straight to Ukraine to help where they could. They organized the artwork to be created and sent here. The paintings will be sold with the proceeds going directly to contribute to food and other assistance.

“It’s the small things that make all of the difference, every single small amount adds up to something bigger. And so everything anybody gives is used very frugally to make sure that we get maximum bang for our buck,” said Simon Massey, the co-founder of Actions Beyond Words, the group that has helped get supplies directly into the hands of those who need them most.

Ernie Pomerleau and his family’s foundation have donated $50,000 toward the group’s $100,000 goal. It’s something he says was a no-brainer to help Vermonters help people in Ukraine.

“Having the art show and showing the art of children in Ukraine makes a heart connection and will help raise money. But it’s not just raising the money itself, it’s keeping people aware that this continues and that we have to help those people,” Pomerleau said.

“Resilience: The War Through Ukrainian Children’s Art” will take place Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Burlington’s City Hall.

