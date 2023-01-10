Election reform bill introduced in New York to increase access

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) -The Senate Democratic Majority in New York is advancing bills focused on election reform.

The bills have to do will portable polling locations, expanding ballot drop-off locations, establishing the New York Voting and Elections Database, allowing food and non-alcoholic drinks to voters waiting in line at the polls, and establishing voter suppression as a criminal offense.

These bills have only passed the Senate, they still have to pass the Assembly.

