Election reform bill introduced in New York to increase access

File Photo
File Photo(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) -The Senate Democratic Majority in New York is advancing bills focused on election reform.

The bills have to do will portable polling locations, expanding ballot drop-off locations, establishing the New York Voting and Elections Database, allowing food and non-alcoholic drinks to voters waiting in line at the polls, and establishing voter suppression as a criminal offense.

These bills have only passed the Senate, they still have to pass the Assembly.

