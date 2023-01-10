Former Rep. Carolyn Maloney takes Hunter College position

NEW YORK (AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney will spend the spring semester mentoring students at Hunter College’s Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute.

Hunter President Jennifer Raab announced Tuesday that Maloney will serve as the Eleanor Roosevelt Distinguished Leader in Residence at Roosevelt House. Roosevelt House is a public policy institute housed at Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt’s former New York City home. The 76-year-old Maloney served three decades in Congress. She lost a Democratic primary to Jerry Nadler when last year’s redistricting process put them in the same New York district.

Maloney says she’s thrilled to have the opportunity to continue working in public service at Hunter.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)