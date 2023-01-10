Former Rep. Carolyn Maloney takes Hunter College position

File - Rep. Carolyn Maloney
File - Rep. Carolyn Maloney(Mariam Zuhaib | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney will spend the spring semester mentoring students at Hunter College’s Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute.

Hunter President Jennifer Raab announced Tuesday that Maloney will serve as the Eleanor Roosevelt Distinguished Leader in Residence at Roosevelt House. Roosevelt House is a public policy institute housed at Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt’s former New York City home. The 76-year-old Maloney served three decades in Congress. She lost a Democratic primary to Jerry Nadler when last year’s redistricting process put them in the same New York district.

Maloney says she’s thrilled to have the opportunity to continue working in public service at Hunter.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. - Sunday
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation
Riverside Ave. Burlington, Vt. Sunday
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
Katherine "Kathy" Alston
Woman found murdered in NH finally identified after 50 years
Police say a man exchanged a counterfeit $100 bill for real twenties at a business in St....
St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash
Cochran's ski area
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her State of the State address in Albany Tuesday.
NY Gov. Hochul gives State of the State Address
A New Hampshire woman has died of injuries she suffered in a house fire. - File photo
New Hampshire house fire leaves 1 woman dead
x
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
Vermont education officials on Tuesday released preliminary student test scores that they say...
Test scores show Vt. students scoring below 50% proficiency