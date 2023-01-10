Gov. Hochul to give State of the State Address

File Photo
File Photo(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) -Governor Kathy Hochul is scheduled to give New York’s State of the State Address today.

The state of the state is an opportunity for governors to tout what has gone right and draw attention to challenges that face the state and its leaders.

Hochul will give her speech at 1 p.m. in the New York State Assembly Chamber in Albany.

Last year, Hochul announced her goals to refocus the state after the covid pandemic. This year, she’ll likely touch on the economy.

