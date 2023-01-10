Hours-long standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST
HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State police say they just arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside a home on Route 16 in Hardwick. This comes multiple hours after the standoff first began.

Police said it all began when a member of the household reported 36-year-old Michael McCuen assaulted them yesterday.

Police said McCuen has a history with them and that he has had access to multiple firearms.

Shortly after 5 a.m. today members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit took McCuen into custody.

Police said there weren’t reports of significant injuries and he was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Vermont Route 16 has re-opened.

The situation is still under investigation.

