Lake Iroquois recognized for residents’ conservation practices

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Chittenden County lake has been recognized for its residents’ environmental improvements.

Lake Iroquois has earned the Gold Lake Wise Award, which is given to lake associations when 15% of the properties surrounding the lake have met certain standards including stormwater management, and erosion. And there’s a reason 15% is the magic number.

“We set it at 15% because that is the percentage of people involved in a project or program where they can really start to influence the people around them and create change,” said Alison Marchione with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, which bestows the award.

Lake Iroquois now joins just two other lakes to get the award -- Echo Lake in Charleston and Seymour Lake in Morgan -- which were recognized back in 2017.

The DEC says while Lake Iroquois is only the third body of water to get the award, other lakes are close.

Related Stories:

Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed

Wildlife Watch: Vermont’s loon success story

State rejects chemical milfoil treatment for Lake Iroquois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. - Sunday
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation
Riverside Ave. Burlington, Vt. Sunday
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an...
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
Katherine "Kathy" Alston
Woman found murdered in NH finally identified after 50 years
Cochran's ski area
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts

Latest News

Spaulding High School-File photo
Police investigating pellet gun shooting at Vermont high school
File photo
Vt. bill takes aim at Slate Ridge, militia training camps
File photo
Wall Street losses hit Vt. Higher Education Fund
MM
Wall Street losses hit Vt. Higher Education Fund
SDF
Burlington carbon fee to go before voters - clipped version