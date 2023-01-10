Lake Iroquois recognized for residents’ conservation practices

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Chittenden County lake has been recognized for its residents’ environmental improvements.

Lake Iroquois has earned the Gold Lake Wise Award, which is given to lake associations when 15% of the properties surrounding the lake have met certain standards including stormwater management, and erosion. And there’s a reason 15% is the magic number.

“We set it at 15% because that is the percentage of people involved in a project or program where they can really start to influence the people around them and create change,” said Alison Marchione with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, which bestows the award.

Lake Iroquois now joins just two other lakes to get the award -- Echo Lake in Charleston and Seymour Lake in Morgan -- which were recognized back in 2017.

The DEC says while Lake Iroquois is only the third body of water to get the award, other lakes are close.

