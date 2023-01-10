Local leaders respond to bill to decrease planned IRS funding

PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Very different reactions from local lawmakers this morning about a business taxpayer act that changes IRS funding.

The Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act passed yesterday in the U.S. House.

It rescinds $72B of the $80B set aside for the IRS in the Inflation Reduction Act.

One on hand, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted for the Act, saying it blocks, “the Biden Administration from unleashing 87,000 new IRS agents to go after families and small businesses and their unprecedented increase in IRS audits.”

On the other hand, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster voted against the Act.

She said the bill will, “make it easier for the wealthy and well-connected to cheat on their taxes at the expense of hardworking New Hampshire families.”

