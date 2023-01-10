Local leaders respond to bill to decrease planned IRS funding

File Photo
File Photo(WSAW)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Very different reactions from local lawmakers this morning about a business taxpayer act that changes IRS funding.

The Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act passed yesterday in the U.S. House.

It rescinds $72B of the $80B set aside for the IRS in the Inflation Reduction Act.

One on hand, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted for the Act, saying it blocks, “the Biden Administration from unleashing 87,000 new IRS agents to go after families and small businesses and their unprecedented increase in IRS audits.”

On the other hand, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster voted against the Act.

She said the bill will, “make it easier for the wealthy and well-connected to cheat on their taxes at the expense of hardworking New Hampshire families.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. - Sunday
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation
Riverside Ave. Burlington, Vt. Sunday
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
This is a breaking news graphic for WXIX
Hours-long standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
Katherine "Kathy" Alston
Woman found murdered in NH finally identified after 50 years
Cochran's ski area
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts

Latest News

File Photo
Election reform bill introduced in New York to increase access
File Photo
Gov. Hochul to give State of the State Address
File Photo
Applications open soon for a spot in the Big E’s Vermont building
File Photo
Snowmobilers are stocked and ready, the only thing missing: snow