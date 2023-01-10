Mental Health ‘check-in’ event at Hotel Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hotel Vermont tried to bring mental health to the forefront by hosting a “check-in night” Monday. The event was hosted in partnership with NAMI, the national alliance on mental health.

Guest speakers, including Miss Vermont 2022, shared their personal experiences navigating mental health. Additionally, attendees participated in a workshop and panel discussion. Organizers say the goal of “check-in night” was establish community connections with a variety of different local mental health resources.

“It’s really incredible to see, you know, the response to putting this out there. People are really willing to put in the time to learn about this” said Madison Moore, of Hotel Vermont.

“It’s so important to have open discussions about mental health because it not only increases the awareness of what a large problem this is in not only Vermont, but the world” said Miss Vermont 2022, Alexina Federhen.

The event will continue Tuesday with a roundtable discussion including organizations like the Howard Center and Hope Works.

