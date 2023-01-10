Mental Health ‘check-in’ event at Hotel Vermont

Check in Night at Hotel Vermont
Check in Night at Hotel Vermont(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hotel Vermont tried to bring mental health to the forefront by hosting a “check-in night” Monday. The event was hosted in partnership with NAMI, the national alliance on mental health.

Guest speakers, including Miss Vermont 2022, shared their personal experiences navigating mental health. Additionally, attendees participated in a workshop and panel discussion. Organizers say the goal of “check-in night” was establish community connections with a variety of different local mental health resources.

“It’s really incredible to see, you know, the response to putting this out there. People are really willing to put in the time to learn about this” said Madison Moore, of Hotel Vermont.

“It’s so important to have open discussions about mental health because it not only increases the awareness of what a large problem this is in not only Vermont, but the world” said Miss Vermont 2022, Alexina Federhen.

The event will continue Tuesday with a roundtable discussion including organizations like the Howard Center and Hope Works.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. - Sunday
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation
Riverside Ave. Burlington, Vt. Sunday
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard and Bethel.
Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action
Suspect caught on camera as they stole from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning.
Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning
Cochran's ski area
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts

Latest News

Hector LaSalle-File photo
Liberal senators oppose NY governor’s pick to lead top court
Officials say a regional power grid operator came closer to ordering rolling blackouts than it...
Power plants fined $39M for coming up short on Christmas Eve
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Welch compares unrest in Brazil to Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
pillows
Made in Vermont: Dandylion Designs