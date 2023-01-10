New Hampshire house fire leaves 1 woman dead

WOODSTOCK, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman has died of injuries she suffered in a house fire.

The fire broke out at a home on Cedar Court in Woodstock at about noon on Sunday.

Investigators say Dorothy Tomasello, 73, was found outside the home suffering from burn injuries. She was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to another hospital in Massachusetts, where she later died of her injuries.

A neighbor who assisted Tomasello until emergency crews arrived was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Fire officials say a fast-acting neighbor was able to extinguish much of the blaze before crews arrived. When Woodstock firefighters arrived, they fully extinguished it.

Fire investigators say the blaze started in the kitchen and was accidental.

