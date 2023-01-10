Police investigating pellet gun shooting at Vermont high school

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a pellet gun shooting at a Vermont high school.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at Spaulding High School in Barre.

School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook post that at the end of the day as students were heading home, a teacher was hit in the back by an airsoft pellet.

Police were immediately called to the school and are investigating.

The school is still investigating what happened and at this time they aren’t sure how the gun got into the school.

