Snowmobilers are stocked and ready, the only thing missing: snow

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow may still be missing but VAST and snowmobiler dealers alike say the numbers don’t lie, the riders are ready.

Brad Erling of Land Air in Essex Junction said despite the warm temperatures, “we’ve actually been sold out of snowmobiles for essentially for the past couple of years.”

He said snowmobile sales were already on an upward trajectory beginning in 2018. When the pandemic hit, like lots of other outdoor recreation, snowmobile sales saw a boom and the supply chain is still playing catch up.

He said getting supply this year is better than last, with most of their inventory coming in by the end of December, but they’re still waiting for about 20 vehicles

“We’ve accumulated a fairly long waiting list. And then as that stuff comes available, like a new snowmobile on the market, we’re able to sell it pretty quickly,” said Erling.

“We saw growth from 2019 to 2021 of about 1400 members, about a 6% growth,” said Jeffery Fay with the Vermont Association of Snow Travellers.

And with an uptick of vehicle purchases comes an uptick of snowmobilers on the 4500 miles of VAST trails.

President Jeffery Fay said this season, they’re about 7% below what they saw last year when it comes to members so far, and he blames the weather and aspects of the economy like the high price of fuel.

“I think it impacts those that are in a position where they need to prioritize family over recreation and not just don’t want to go,” said Fay.

Fuel prices also impact trail maintenance and the machines that do so. But Fay said VAST has set aside state funding to offset fuel costs for clubs but maintaining your space is an expensive endeavor.

“We spend somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.8 million, just grooming the trails every year. And that’s broken out per mile basis for the clubs,” said Fay.

The trail network has a full-time staff of six and the rest of the maintenance is conducted by club volunteers.

Fay said the weather we’ve seen this season, like the storm around Christmas, has been hard on volunteers.

“Clubs out clearing the trails from all the downed trees. We had a few microbursts across the state which felled real full-sized trees that there aren’t used to dealing with. So it’s been an extra effort on the holiday weekends getting the trails back ready for when we do get snow,” said Fay

The VAST trail map shows only a handful of trails open in Southern Vermont but they said they’re hopeful for a snowy rest of the season.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.