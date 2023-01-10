Survey of Vt. prisons spotlights low morale, staffing problems

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new survey conducted at Southern State Correctional Facility has found big gaps in staffing, mental health, and programming.

The University of Vermont and the Urban Institute, a Washington think tank, have been conducting surveys in Vermont prisons to understand underlying problems.

The voluntary survey conducted this summer found low morale for inmates and correctional officers and big staffing challenges. Over a third of all inmates and correctional officers also experienced suicidal ideations.

Vermont Corrections Commissioner Nick Deml says the findings from the survey are the results of longstanding staffing challenges and COVID. “We need to tackle as much of this as we can. But if it were to bring our staffing plan back into check, if it were to achieve stability and then start to design our more sustainable long-term plan which -- is where we’re getting to soon -- I think this would help in a lot of these categories,” he said.

The DOC is rolling out changes they hope will increase staffing by giving officers more time off and they’re looking for a new health care provider for inmates who can better focus on mental health.

