Talking with kids about climate change

By Elissa Borden
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont mom is offering tips on how to talk with your children about the impacts of climate change and how to make a difference.

It comes as new data released Tuesday says the last eight years have been the warmest on record for the planet. The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service says last year was the fifth-warmest year since records began and 2022 is described as “a year of climate extremes.” There were record-breaking heatwaves in Europe, deadly floods in Pakistan, widespread flooding in Australia, and Antarctic sea ice shrank to its lowest extent on record.

With statistics like that, it can be tough for parents to figure out how to talk with their kids about climate change. Children, like adults, can experience anxiety surrounding the changing climate and they might be fearful of what the future can bring.

Elissa Borden spoke with Elizabeth Bechard, a senior policy analyst for Moms Clean Air Force and the author of “Parenting in a Changing Climate: Tools for Cultivating Resilience, Taking action, and Practicing Hope in the Face of Climate Change.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. - Sunday
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation
Riverside Ave. Burlington, Vt. Sunday
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an...
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
Katherine "Kathy" Alston
Woman found murdered in NH finally identified after 50 years
Cochran's ski area
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts

Latest News

Spaulding High School-File photo
Police investigating pellet gun shooting at Vermont high school
File photo
Vt. bill takes aim at Slate Ridge, militia training camps
File photo
Wall Street losses hit Vt. Higher Education Fund
MM
Wall Street losses hit Vt. Higher Education Fund
SDF
Burlington carbon fee to go before voters - clipped version