Talking with kids about climate change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont mom is offering tips on how to talk with your children about the impacts of climate change and how to make a difference.

It comes as new data released Tuesday says the last eight years have been the warmest on record for the planet. The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service says last year was the fifth-warmest year since records began and 2022 is described as “a year of climate extremes.” There were record-breaking heatwaves in Europe, deadly floods in Pakistan, widespread flooding in Australia, and Antarctic sea ice shrank to its lowest extent on record.

With statistics like that, it can be tough for parents to figure out how to talk with their kids about climate change. Children, like adults, can experience anxiety surrounding the changing climate and they might be fearful of what the future can bring.

Elissa Borden spoke with Elizabeth Bechard, a senior policy analyst for Moms Clean Air Force and the author of “Parenting in a Changing Climate: Tools for Cultivating Resilience, Taking action, and Practicing Hope in the Face of Climate Change.”

