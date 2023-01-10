Test scores show Vt. students scoring below 50% proficiency

Vermont education officials on Tuesday released preliminary student test scores that they say...
Vermont education officials on Tuesday released preliminary student test scores that they say show the pandemic is still having an impact on student education. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont education officials on Tuesday released preliminary student test scores that they say show the pandemic is still having an impact on student education.

The snapshot for science results for fifth, eighth and eleventh graders shows none of those grades scored above 40% proficiency.

In math, for grades three through nine, none scored above 44% proficiency.

English proficiency was a bit higher overall, but still, no grade scored above 46% proficiency there either.

“Our 2022 Smarter Balanced and Vermont Science Assessment results show how the long shadow of COVID-19 continues to lie on Vermont’s education system,” Vt. Education Secretary Dan French said in a statement. “The results are just one more data point reinforcing the continued importance of our Education Recovery efforts across the state.”

