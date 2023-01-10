Vermont mom, 3 kids OK after being hit by suspected drunk driver

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A frightening moment for a Vermont mom and her kids over the weekend when their car was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Shelburne.

Emily Jimenez of South Hero says it was a scary situation she’d never experienced before and she hopes she never will again.

“It was so loud. It wasn’t just like bam, you know? It was bam and then grinding, and the grinding was just so, so loud. And it kept going until we stopped,” Jimenez said, explaining the moment when she and her three children were hit by a car last Sunday morning. “I was jolted when he hit me, so I felt that my little-bodied human beings couldn’t be OK. Miraculously, they are. I can’t be more thankful.”

Police reports say the incident occurred at 1:07 a.m. when Jimenez’s car was hit at high speed by a pickup truck belonging to Tyler Partyka of Milton, causing heavy rear-end damage.

Jimenez says the impact was so strong that her kids in the back were pushed all the way against her seat.

“I’m sure the frame is broken because everything was just different levels. My 7-year-old was exactly where he hit. Everyone was just crumpled forward,” she said.

Jimenez says Partyka immediately took off. She says he then drove back by their vehicle three times following the incident before disappearing. Police caught up with Partyka near St. Michael’s College in Colchester and took him into custody.

Jimenez says she couldn’t believe he didn’t stop when he saw her kids getting out of her car.

“I ripped those kids out of the car really fast. He saw them. He saw children. Even if you screwed up, stop when there’s kids,” she said.

Shelburne Rescue crews arrived at the scene and were able to keep Jimenez and her children calm.

“It’s sort of calming them down throughout all of it, listening to them. That’s really a big thing, listening to them, listening to their story, helping them sort of refocus to our questions to get what we need out of the way. Then reassuring them that everything is going to be addressed,” said Jacob Leopold of Shelburne Rescue.

Jimenez says she’s relieved no other vehicles were hit and that her kids are alright.

“I’m really thankful they are OK,” she said. “Even though I am sure it only took two seconds for them to answer me, it was so long. When they said they were OK, it was like immediate level of decompression.”

Partyka faces multiple charges, including suspicion of DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and eluding a police officer. He’s due in court on Jan. 26.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.