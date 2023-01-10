Vt. crime research organization welcomes new director

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The new leader of Vermont’s Crime Research Group is a veteran of the state’s corrections system.

Monica Weeber has been named executive director of the Crime Research Group, tasking over for Karen Gennette, who is retiring.

The nonprofit analyzes criminal and juvenile justice data and contracts with the state and municipalities to develop policy-relevant research.

Weeber recently served as director of strategic development with the DOC and has also managed the state’s Justice Reinvestment initiative.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Weeber about the new job.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.