Wall Street losses hit Vt. Higher Education Fund

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The national economy has dealt an economic setback for a fund that helps pay for Vermonters pay for college.

The state’s Higher Education Trust Fund provides financial aid to Vermont students attending college in-state. Last year, the fund -- which totals about $32 million - lost 12.5% of its value.

Vt. Treasurer Mike Pieciak says 2022 was a bad year for equity bonds and contributions to the fund and they’re hoping the setback is an anomaly.

“The consensus continues to grow around a short, shallow recession and then a rebound. So, as long as the fund and investments are moving in the right direction, you can make a distribution, and it is prudent to do so,” Pieciak said.

But Pieciak says if the downturn continues for multiple years, colleges may have to supplement the funds from higher tuitions. Since 1999, the fund has paid out about $24 million.

