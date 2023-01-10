West Rutland woman dies from injuries in icy crash

PITTSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a West Rutland woman has died from injuries she sustained in a single-car crash a week ago.

It happened Tuesday night on Route 100 near the Pittsfield-Killington town line. Police say Barbara Cobb, 75, was headed north when she lost control on the icy road and her car rolled. Cobb was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in critical condition. She died from her injuries on Friday.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Vermont State Police.

