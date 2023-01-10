BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! A weak cold front came through last night with a few snow showers, and that has slickened up some roads, so take it easy & slow as you get your day started this morning.

The rest of the day will feature increasing sunshine. Temperatures will barely move today, stuck in the mid/upper 20s north to the low/mid 30s south. And it will be a cold night tonight, bottoming out in the low/mid teens in the Champlain Valley and our southern counties, but dropping into the single digits for most spots east of the spine of the Green Mountains. These temperatures are more typical of what we should be getting this time of year, but it has been a warm January so far. And it looks like that trend will continuie into next week.

Wednesday will be a decent day. Then a sloppy storm will be heading our way starting on Thursday, lasting into early Saturday. The storm will start with some snow on Thursday, and it will end with some snow Friday night into early Saturday. But in between, this is going to be mainly a rain event, with the steadiest rain on late Thursday night into Friday morning. There may be a bit of sleet & freezing rain in there, too, when we transition from snow to rain and vice-versa. The mountains could end up with a few inches of snow, but the valleys will not see much accumulation out of this storm at all.

We will get the sunshine back for Sunday and for the holiday on Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to follow the evolution of this sloppy storm headed our way, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

