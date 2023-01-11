15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

A 15-year-old boy in Chesapeake, Virginia is facing charges after police said he killed his two adoptive parents. (Source: WTKR)
By Leondra Head, WTKR
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTKR) - A 15-year-old boy in Virginia is facing charges after police said he killed his two adoptive parents.

The parents were found dead Tuesday at their home in Chesapeake after the attack.

Police said either a knife or hammer was used.

The parents have been identified as 61-year-old Donna Daugherty and 60-year-old John Daugherty.

Eddie Gray, a neighbor, said the couple were devoted parents before they were tragically killed.

“I mean, I just can’t believe this even happened. I’m still shocked by it,” Gray said.

The deaths are still under investigation. The 15-year-old is due in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an...
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
A frightening moment for a Vermont mom and her kids over the weekend when their car was hit by...
Vermont mom, 3 kids OK after being hit by suspected drunk driver
Spaulding High School-File photo
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. - Sunday
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital
Eric Church is going on tour. It kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Tampa on Sept....
Country singer Eric Church announces upcoming Outsiders Revival Tour
More storms are expected in California over the next week, as residents struggle to clean up...
Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out
File photo
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide