Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger releases his top priorities for 2023, looking for state aid to address issues like public safety and homelessness.

Weinberger is calling for urgent state action to help Burlington fund the city’s new high school and tech center, housing creation and policies to end homelessness, support for mental health, addiction programs, climate action, and public and gun safety initiatives.

He said in part, “If the State will not give cities the ability to create gun safety regulations at the local level, it is long past time for statewide action. Burlington voters overwhelmingly approved measures to ban guns from bars and to require the safe storage of firearms. I will be advocating for these policies.”

