Burlington offering expanded EV, energy incentives

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is offering an expanded incentive program to help meet the city’s net zero energy plans by 2030.

City and Burlington Electric officials Wednesday announced new money that will help support incentives for purchasing EVs, charging stations, cold climate heat pumps, and even lawnmowers.

Much of the funding is coming from the federal Inflation Reduction Act. BED is also working to use money from a net zero energy bond.

“Now is the time to do it. Now is the time to get serious about shifting to an electric vehicle or cold climate heat pump. The financial opportunities are far greater than they’ve ever been right now,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

The city is also hoping the new electric offerings will help Queen City residents save money, whether it be home heating or high gas prices.

