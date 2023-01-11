Champlain College unveils restored McDonald Hall

By Elissa Borden
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College’s campus contains nearly 50 buildings in downtown Burlington -- some old and some new. Now, one of those historic buildings now has new amenities.

McDonald Hall is one of 21 historic mansions in Burlington that are used as first-year student housing. The Victorian-era home houses 45 students and is 126 years old. But the college recently made some renovations to bring it up to 21st-century sustainability and comfort standards.

Elissa Borden spoke with the college’s Nic Anderson about some of the changes.

